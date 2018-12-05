South Indian Bank PO Recruitment: Notification Released; Online Application From December 10 @ Southindianbank.com

South Indian Bank will begin application for PGDBF programme on December 10

South Indian Bank will recruit Probationary Officers through its PGDBF programme. Online registration for South Indian Bank PGDBF programme will begin on December 10, 2018. The online test for selection of candidates for the PGDBF programme will also be conducted in December 2018 itself. On successful completion of the programme within the stipulated time period, the candidates would be offered appointment in the bank as Probationary Officer in Scale-I.

Important Dates

Commencement of online application Process: December 10, 2018

Last date to apply online: December 16, 2018

Online Test Date: December 29, 2018

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have passed class 10th, 12th and Graduation in any stream with minimum 60% marks from a recognized University.

The candidate must not be older than 25 years as on November 30, 2018. The upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the application process will be able to apply online on the official website of South Indian Bank (www.southindianbank.com). Application link will be available under the Careers tab on the website.

General category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 800 while SC/ST category candidates will have to pay Rs. 200.

Selection Process

The selection process will constitute an Online Test followed by Group Discussion for qualified candidates and Personal Interview.

The final shortlist will be prepared on the basis of consolidated marks in Online Test, Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

