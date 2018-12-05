Bank Of Baroda To Recruit For Specialist Officer Posts

BOB Recruitment 2018 For Specialist Officer Posts

Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited application for Specialist Officer posts. A total of 913 posts are available for recruitment. Vacancies are available in Legal and Wealth Management Services. 'The selected candidate will be on probation for a period of 12 months (-1- year) of active service from the date of his/ her joining the Bank,' reads the official notice. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before December 26, 2018 at the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.com.

Apply Here For Bank Of Baroda Recruitment

Vacancy Details

Legal: 60 posts

Wealth Management Services-Sales: 850 posts

Wealth Management Services-Operations: 3 posts

Candidates with Bachelors in Law, 2 Year (MBA or equivalent) Post Graduation Degree or Diploma with specialisation in Marketing / Sales / Retail, Graduation with One year Diploma/ Certification in Banking / Finance before joining any private Bank/ Public Bank, Wealth / Mutual Fund / Insurance Products in Banks, graduates, 2 Year (MBA or equivalent) Post Graduation Degree or Diploma with specialisation in Marketing / Sales / Retail / Finance.

In addition to the educational qualification, candidates also need to have required years of experience for being eligible for the posts.

