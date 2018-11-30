Assistant Executive Engineer Recruitment Notified By Andhra Pradesh PSC

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released notification for Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) recruitment. Online registration for the recruitment will begin on December 3, 2018 and candidates can apply till December 24, 2018. A total of 309 vacancies have been notified by the Commission for recruitment in various Engineering Services. APPSC will conduct screening test on February 10, 2019. Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible to apply for the main exam on April 1, 2.
Candidates with Bachelor's degree in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical are eligible to apply for this recruitment. Click here for more details on educational qualification. Applicants must be in the age group of 18-42 years.
Vacancy Details
- Assistant Executive Engineer in Rural Water Supply & Sanitation (Civil) Department: 136 posts
- Assistant Executive Engineer in Roads & Building (Civil) Department: 58 posts
- Assistant Executive Engineer in Roads & Building (Electrical) Department: 4 posts
- Assistant Executive Engineer in Water Resource (Civil) Department: 64 posts
- Assistant Executive Engineer in Water Resource (Mechanical) Department: 7 posts
- Assistant Executive Engineer in Panchayati Raj (Civil/ Mechanical) Department: 35 posts
- Assistant Executive Engineer in Tribal Welfare (Civil/ Mechanical) Department: 3 posts
- Assistant Executive Engineer in Public Health & Municipal Engineering (Civil) Department: 2 posts
