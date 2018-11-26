Assistant Engineer Recruitment In Tamil Nadu, 32 Vacancies

TNPSC Recruitment 2018 For 32 Assistant Engineer Posts

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started online registration for Assistant Engineer recruitment. A total of 32 vacancies are available under Tamil Nadu Industries Subordinate Service. Interested candidates can apply on or before December 24, 2018. TNPSC will conduct written exam for selecting candidates on March 2, 2019. The exam will be held in two shifts-10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The last date for payment of fee through bank is December 27, 2018.

Candidates with Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology degree of any discipline except Civil Engineering and Architectural Engineering of any University recognized by the University Grants Commission or Institution recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education are eligible to apply. Applicants must have Practical experience in General purpose Engineering Workshop or in an Engineering Industry or in a recognized concern for a period of not less than six months OR Practical experience in a supervisory or operative capacity connected with production of goods or material or operation and maintenance of machinery and equipment in a recognized concern for a period of not less than six months.

Applicants should have adequate knowledge in Tamil.

