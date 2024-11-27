TNPSC Road Inspector Recruitment To Be Out Soon, Check Details

TNPSC Road Inspector Result: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is expected to announce the results for the Road Inspector Recruitment 2023 exam soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results by visiting the official website, tnpsc.gov.in, once it is released.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 761 vacancies.
TNPSC Road Inspector Result: Steps To Download
Step 1. Visit the TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in
Step 2. Go to the "Important Links" section and click on "Latest Results/Result Declaration Schedule"
Step 3. Log in by entering your credentials
Step 4. A new page will open on the screen
Step 5. Check and download your TNPSC Road Inspector result
Step 6. Take a hard copy of the result for future reference
Scale of Pay
Successful candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 19,500 to Rs 71,900 (Level-8).
TNPSC Road Inspector Recruitment: Educational Criteria
Candidates must possess an I.T.I. Certificate in Civil Draughtsmanship from a government-recognised institute. However, preference will be given to those holding a Diploma in Civil Engineering.
Written Examination Pattern
The written examination consisted of two papers: Paper I and Paper II. Paper I was the subject paper based on ITI standards, specifically focusing on Draughtsman (Civil). Paper II was divided into two parts: Part A and Part B. Part A comprised the Tamil Eligibility Test, designed at the SSLC standard, while Part B covered General Studies, aligned with ITI standards.
Selection Process
The selection process follows a single-stage approach. Candidates are shortlisted based on their marks in the written examination, adhering to reservation rules. A provisional list of eligible candidates for certificate verification will be published on the Commission's website. After document verification, qualified candidates will be invited for final selection through the counselling process.