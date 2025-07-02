TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for Combined Civil Services Examination IV (Group IV Services). Candidates can check their scorecards by visiting the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1. Go to the official TNPSC website, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the Group IV Admit Card link

Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4. Enter your login credentials and submit

Step 5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

TNPSC Group 4 2025: Exam Pattern

The TNPSC Group 4 paper consists of 200 questions, with a duration of three hours. The paper is divided into two parts:

Part A: Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test (100 questions for 150 marks)

Part B: General Studies (75 questions) and Aptitude & Mental Ability Test (25 questions) for a combined total of 150 marks

Candidates who scored at least 40% (60 marks) in Part A were eligible for the evaluation of Part B.

Candidates are selected based on a written exam and document verification. After the written exam results are released, the Commission will publish a tentative list of eligible candidates and ask them to upload all the certificates supporting their claims for onscreen certificate verification. Following verification, candidates will be called for counseling and allotted their post and unit/department in the order of rank and category, based on the vacancy position.