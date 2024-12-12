Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group 2 Result 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the results for the Combined Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services). Those who took the exam can access their results by visiting the official website.

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website.

Select the link for the Civil Services Exam II Result 2024.

Input login credentials and submit the required details.

View and download your result.

Take a printout for future use.

TNPSC Main Examination Schedule

Common Tamil Eligibility Test for Combined Civil Services (Main) Examination (Group II and IIA Services): February 2, 2025

Combined Civil Services (Main) Examination (Group IIA Services) - Paper II: February 8, 2025

Combined Civil Services (Main) Examination (Group II Services) - Paper I: February 23, 2025

The written examination for recruiting 2,327 vacancies under Group II and IIA Services was held on September 14. Following the exam, provisional answer keys were released, and candidates were allowed to submit objections until 5.45pm on September 30.

Those who clear the preliminary examination will be eligible to advance to the next stages of the selection process. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.

This year, the results were declared in just 57 working days, marking a significant improvement over previous timelines. The examination was conducted on September 14, 2024, and the results were announced on December 12, 2024.