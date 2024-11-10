TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Increased To 2,540 For Civil Services Exam, Check Details

TNPSC Group 2 Vacancies: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has increased the number of vacancies for the Group IIA and Group II Combined Civil Services Examination 2024 by 213, raising the total to 2,540 posts. Candidates can access the official notification on the TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in.

The official notification reads: "The number of vacancies in the Integrated Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA posts) was 2,327 as per the notification No. 08/2024 released on June 20, 2024. Now, with the additional 213 vacancies through supplementary notification 8A/2024, the total number of vacancies has been increased to 2,540."

Group IIA services are in departments such as Tamil Nadu Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Legal Studies, Co-operative Societies, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Local Fund Audit, Handlooms, Agricultural Marketing and Agri-Business, Commercial Taxes, Revenue Administration, Disaster Management, and others.

Group II services are in departments like Labour, Commercial Taxes, Employment and Training, Child Welfare and Special Services, Registration, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Greater Chennai Police, Criminal Investigation, Law, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, Forest, and Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation Limited.

Candidates must have a good knowledge of Tamil language. A candidate will be considered to have sufficient knowledge of Tamil if they have passed the SSLC (10th grade) or an equivalent exam, HSC, or Degree with Tamil as one of the subjects. They will also be considered if they studied in Tamil medium during high school or passed the SSLC or equivalent exam in Tamil medium. Alternatively, candidates who have passed the Second Class Language Test (Full Test) in Tamil, conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, will also meet the requirement.