RPSC Assistant Engineer Exam Dates Announced; Check Here

The RPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment is part of a major hiring exercise undertaken by the Commission

The RPSC or Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the exam time table for Assistant Engineer combined competitive exam 2018. The recruitment exam for the vacancies announced for more than 900 vacancies in Panchayati Raj Department will be held from December 16 to December 18, 2018. The Assistant Engineer recruitment will be conducted to various trades including Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Agriculture. The syllabus and exam pattern of the RPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment exam can be found on the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The proposed recruitment of Assistant Engineers will be held to 916 posts in PWD, PHED, and WRD under the Panchayati Raj Department of Rajasthan Government.

The recruitment announcement was released in April 2018 and the application process ended on May 31, 2018.

The applicants were allowed to make corrections to their application form from June 1 to June 7, 2018.

This RPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment process is part of a major hiring exercise undertaken by the Commission for more than 13,000 posts which includes vacancies from RAS/RTS, Senior Teacher, Senior Teacher Grade II, Headmasters, and Assistant Engineer among others.

RPSC had invited applications for all these vacancies through the official website of the commission.

RPSC Assistant Engineer Exam 2018: Dates

General Paper: December 16, 2018 (10:00 AM TO 12:00 NOON)

Civil Engineering paper: December 16, 2018 (02:00 PM TO 04:00 PM)

Electrical Engineering paper: December 17, 2018 (10:00 AM TO 12:00 NOON)

Mechanical Engineering paper: December 17, 2018 (02:00 PM TO 04:00 PM)

Agriculture paper: December 18, 2018 (10:00 AM TO 12:00 NOON)

Recently, the RPSC has announced the dates for the School Lecturer recruitment exam for the openings in Rajasthan School Education Department. The School Lecturer recruitment exam will start from January 15, 2019 and will end on January 23, 2019.

