RPSC Notifies More Than 13,000 Job Vacancies; Check Details Here

The recruitment process will be done through this website: www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC Recruitment 2018: Vacancy and Last dates details
Here are some of the vacancies announced by RPSC recently:
Senior Teacher (Non-TSP): 8162 (Last date of application is June 9, 2018)
Senior Teacher (TSP): 838 (Last date of application is June 9, 2018)
Headmaster: 1200 (Last date of application is May 8, 2018)
RAS/RTS Exam: 980 (Last date of application is May 11, 2018)
Assistant Engineer: 916 (Last date of application is May 29, 2018)
School Teacher: 134 (Last date of application is May 9, 2018)
Senior Teacher Grade-II: 17 (Last date of application is May 12, 2018)
Physiotherapist: 28 (Last date of application is May 1, 2018)
Protection Officer: 20 (Last date of application is April 19, 2018)
Assistant Town Planner: 10 (Last date of application is May 4, 2018)
Group Instructor/ Surveyor: 2 (Last date of application is May 15, 2018)
Senior Teacher: 640 (Last date of application is May 12, 2018)
Sub Inspector: 330 (Last date of application is May 24, 2018)
Assistant Statistical Officer: 201 (Last date of application is May 6, 2018)
ACF & Forest Range Officer: 169 (Last date of application is May 16, 2018)
Candidates may find details on Eligibility, RPSC recruitment examination and other details from the official website of the commission.
The aspirants may apply through the one time registration facility of the RPSC provided on the website.
