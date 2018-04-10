RPSC Notifies More Than 13,000 Job Vacancies; Check Details Here

Major recruitment process for more than 13,000 posts is currently underway Rajasthan which includes vacancies from RAS/RTS, Senior Teacher, Senior Teacher Grade II, Headmasters, and Assistant Engineer among others.

Jobs | Updated: April 10, 2018 19:40 IST
RPSC Jobs: Major recruitment process for more than 13,000 posts is currently underway Rajasthan which includes vacancies from RAS/RTS, Senior Teacher, Senior Teacher Grade II, Headmasters, and Assistant Engineer among others. Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) invited applications for all these vacancies through the official website of the commission and the applications can be made through the same. The Commission has fixed different dates as last dates for the application process.

The recruitment process will be done through this website: www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
 

RPSC Recruitment 2018: Vacancy and Last dates details


Here are some of the vacancies announced by RPSC recently: 

Senior Teacher (Non-TSP):  8162 (Last date of application is June 9, 2018)

Senior Teacher (TSP): 838 (Last date of application is June 9, 2018)

Headmaster: 1200 (Last date of application is May 8, 2018)

RAS/RTS Exam: 980 (Last date of application is May 11, 2018)

Assistant Engineer: 916 (Last date of application is May 29, 2018)

School Teacher: 134 (Last date of application is May 9, 2018)

Senior Teacher Grade-II: 17 (Last date of application is May 12, 2018)

Physiotherapist: 28 (Last date of application is May 1, 2018)

Protection Officer: 20 (Last date of application is April 19, 2018)

Assistant Town Planner: 10 (Last date of application is May 4, 2018)

Group Instructor/ Surveyor: 2 (Last date of application is May 15, 2018)

Senior Teacher: 640 (Last date of application is May 12, 2018)

Sub Inspector: 330 (Last date of application is May 24, 2018)

Assistant Statistical Officer: 201 (Last date of application is May 6, 2018)

ACF & Forest Range Officer: 169 (Last date of application is May 16, 2018)

Candidates may find details on Eligibility, RPSC recruitment examination and other details from the official website of the commission.

The aspirants may apply through the one time registration facility of the RPSC provided on the website.

