Video: Indian Techie Living In Sweden Shares Reality Of Life Abroad, Faces Backlash

An Indian techie living in Europe has sparked a debate online after sharing a video about the harsh realities of life abroad. Dev Vijay Vargiya, a software developer based in Sweden, took to Instagram to talk about the challenges of living away from home, from the high cost of living to feelings of loneliness and isolation. While his intent seemed to be to caution fellow Indians considering a move to Europe, the video backfired. Several social media users criticised him, suggesting that if life was so difficult, he should consider returning to India.

In the video, the techie shared that he had been living in Sweden for quite some time. He then shared a few downsides of living in Europe. First, he pointed to the fact that foreigners living and working in Europe have to leave within a week if they lose their jobs. "Even if you have worked in the country for years, paid your taxes, it doesn't matter. Your residence depends on your job," he explained.

Mr Vargiya then went on to talk about the high cost of living in Europe. "Monthly rent and groceries are so expensive that by the end of the month, you have nothing left to save," he said. He further criticised the weather, calling it over hyped. He revealed that in the summers, the sun does not set till 10 or 11 pm, while in winters, there is complete darkness and no sunshine. He also spoke about the constant feeling of loneliness and isolation in a new country.

"If you are someone who loves their family and friends, think twice before moving to Europe," he warned.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 3.7 million views. Social media users slammed the content creator, saying that if he has so many problems in Europe, he should return to India.

"Then come back.. who's stopping you from coming back to your own country," wrote one user. "If he had really considered these significant problems he would have returned. Him staying there and complaining says a lot more about life in Europe than the content of the video," commented another.

"Walking on clean roads recording video without any vehicles brushing aside, honking, neat platforms and comparing that with India!" said a third user.

Some users also debunked his claims. "It's totally false. If you are on an open work permit in Sweden, you have the right to stay for up to 3 months after losing your job. If you are a permanent resident, then there is no such time limit. The situation you mentioned is only applicable when the work permit is tied to a specific employer. It's easy to suggest others not to chase their dreams but first you should pack your own bags and return home. I live outside India and would never discourage anyone from pursuing their dreams or gaining international experience. Everyone deserves the chance to explore what the world has to offer," one user wrote.

"You are not required to leave immediately or within one week in most cases. Grace periods are common (usually 30-90 days), during which you can search for a new job or arrange your departure," said another.

"30% of salary is taken away in India too if you earn amount equivalent to India in Europe. Of course, even after adjusting to PPP," added one user.