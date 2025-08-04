"No IIT, No MBA": Techie's Journey From Rs 26 Lakh To Rs 70 Lakh Salary Stuns Internet

Indian professionals and techies frequently share their career journeys on platforms like LinkedIn and Twitter, offering a glimpse into their triumphs and setbacks. These personal and relatable stories often resonate with others, providing valuable insights and inspiration. Recently, a software engineer caught the attention of social media users after he shared that he increased his salary from Rs 26 lakh per year to Rs 70 lakh through just two job switches.

In a now-viral tweet, Saurabh Yadav mentioned that he achieved success without having an IIT degree or an MBA, and highlighted the role of hard work. The tweet resonated with many, challenging the notion that top-tier institutions are the sole path to high-paying jobs.

'"First job: ₹26LPA, second: ₹28LPA, third: ₹70LPA, no IIT. No MBA. Just worked hard. What about you?", he wrote.

See the tweet here:

first job: ₹26LPA

second: ₹28LPA

third: ₹70LPA



no IIT. no MBA. just worked hard.



what about you? — Saurabh ✧ (@saurabhyadavz) August 3, 2025

The tweet sparked a flurry of comments, with many users expressing curiosity and asking questions. Many inquired about the domains he worked in, his negotiation strategies, and the skills that contributed to his growth.

The post resonated with many, particularly those without IIT or MBA backgrounds, who found his journey inspiring and a testament to the power of dedication and perseverance.

One user wrote, "Good luck with your future endeavours! These are big achievements."

Another commented, "Just working hard with each passing day. Every time I convert it, it converts into a failure. Every time sit at the table and chair increases my efforts. Same result again and again. If possible, then guide me right now, most confused between what to do and what not to do."

A third said, "Great, congratulations. Stay grounded and humble and spend and invest wisely!" A fourth added, "Wow, that's inspiring."