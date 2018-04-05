Rajasthan Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Exam 2018 Notification Released Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released official notification for Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive exam 2018.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released official notification for Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive exam 2018. The Commission will conduct examination for selecting candidates against 916 available vacancies. Candidates, in the age group of 21-40 years, with Degree in Civil/ Agriculture Engineering are eligible for the exam. Applicants must have 'working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture', says the Commission. While maximum three attempts are allowed for candidates, there is no restriction to the number of attempts for candidates belonging to SC/ ST category.



Candidates shall have to apply online at the recruitment portal of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/applyonline. Online registration will begin on 30 April. The portal will close on 29 May 2018 (midnight). Candidates can modify their applications from 30 May till 5 June 2018.



Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and personal interview. 'In interviewing the candidates besides awarding marks in respect of character, personality, address and physique, marks shall also be awarded for the candidate's knowledge of Rajasthani culture,' reads the official notification.



On the other hand, RPSC will begin online registration for the RAS/ RTS exam on 12 April. A total of 980 vacancies have been notified. Graduates are eligible for the exam which will have two stages of written exam (prelims and main) and interview. 'Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the written test of the Main Examination as may be fixed by the Commission in their discretion shall be summoned by them for an interview for a personality test which carries 100 marks,' reads the official notification. The last date to apply for RAS/ RTS is 11 May 2018.



The Commission has also released job notifications for other posts.



Click here for more



