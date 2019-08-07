RPSC Assistant Engineer Final Answer Key Released. Check Here

RPSC answer keys have been released on the offiical website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Assistant Engineer answer keys have been released online. The Rajasthan Public Service Commision or RPSC released the Assistant Engineer final answer keys on the offiical website (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in) for the examinations held from December 16 to 18 in 2018. According to a notification released by the RPSC, the Assistant Engineer main examinations will be held in October this year. RPSC released the result for Assistant Engineer (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical) Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2018 in July.

RPSC Assistant Engineer answer key: Check here

Candidates who had appeared for the RPSC Assistant Engineer preliminary exam may download the answer keys from the direct link provided here:

07/08/2019 - Answer Key for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018 (Civil Engg.)

07/08/2019 - Answer Key for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018 (Agricultural Engg.)

07/08/2019 - Answer Key for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018(Mechanical Engg.)

07/08/2019 - Answer Key for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018(Electrical Engg.)

07/08/2019 - Answer Key for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018(G.K.)

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.