Rajasthan Releases Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam Result

RPSC has released the result for Assistant Engineer prelims exam

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result for Assistant Engineer (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical) Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2018. The Prelims exam was conducted from December 16 to December 18, 2018. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam are provisionally eligible for Main examination. Candidates can check their prelim exam result using their roll numbers.

RPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the Results link under 'Important Links' section.

Step three: Click on the result pdf provided for Assistant Engineer Prelims exam.

Step four: Download the pdf and check for your roll number.

RPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam Result 2018: Direct Link

Candidates who have qualified in the Prelim examination will appear for the Main examination. The number of candidates to be admitted to the Main Examination will be 15 times the total approximate number of vacancies (category wise).

In the Main examination, there will be two optional papers - Hindi, and Social Aspect of Engineering. There will be two papers covering the optional subjects. Candidates have to select any one subject from the following subjects - Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Agricultural Engineering.

