RPSC Releases Assistant Engineer Admit Card, Here's How To Download

The RPSC has released the admit card for the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive exam 2018.

The RPSC or Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the admit card for the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive exam 2018. The recruitment exam for the vacancies announced for 906 vacancies in Panchayati Raj Department will be held from December 16 to December 18, 2018. The Assistant Engineer recruitment will be conducted to various trades including Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Agriculture. The RPSC admit card has been made available on the official websites, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The syllabus and exam pattern of this recruitment test are available on the official website of the Commission.

The proposed recruitment of Assistant Engineers will be held to vacancies in PWD, PHED, and WRD offices under the Panchayati Raj Department of Rajasthan Government.

The recruitment announcement was released in April 2018 and the application process ended on May 31, 2018.

This RPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment process is part of a major hiring exercise undertaken by the Commission for more than 13,000 posts which includes vacancies from RAS/RTS, Senior Teacher, Senior Teacher Grade II, Headmasters, and Assistant Engineer among others.

RPSC admit card 2018: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download RPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment exam:

Step one: Visit the official website of RPSC

Step two: Click on the RPSC admit card link given on the homepage; "Admit Card Link for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam 2018"

Step three: On next page, click on the link "Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam 2018"

Step four: On next page, click on the "Get admit card" link given on the left side of the page

Step five: On next page, enter application number, date of birth and the text given given there after choosing your exam (main or interview).

Step six: Click on "Get Admit Card" and download your admit card from next page

