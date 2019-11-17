Rajasthan Assistant Engineer (Main) Exam In December; Schedule Out

RPSC would conduct the exam on December 3, 4 and 5 in two shifts.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) would conduct the main exam for the State Engineering Services (Assistant Engineer) recruitment in December. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held from October 9 to October 11. As per the new schedule, the exam would be held on December 3, 4 and 5 in two shifts.

Exam Schedule

The main exam would be conventional type. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam held in December last year, are eligible to take this exam.

Through this exam, the Commission would shortlist candidates for interview, which would be the last phase for selection to Assistant Engineer post. "In interviewing the candidates besides awarding marks in respect of character, personality, address and physique, marks shall also be awarded for the candidate's knowledge of Rajasthani culture. The marks so awarded shall be added to the marks obtained in the written test of the main examination by each such candidate," reads the exam notice released by the Commission in April 2018.

A total of 916 vacancies would be filled through this recruitment and RPSC would release the final list of candidates selected for appointment, after the interview round.

The said exam is being held for selection to the 2018 edition of State Engineering Services (Assistant Engineer) Combined Competitive recruitment. As of now, recruitment for the current year has not been notified.

