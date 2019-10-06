Rajasthan Assistant Engineer Main Exam Postponed

RPSC has postponed the Assistant Engineer main exam date.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has postponed the Assistant Engineer main exam. as per the recent notice released by the Commission the exam, which was scheduled to be held from October 9 to October 11, will now be held from December 3 to December 5.

The preliminary exam, for screening candidates for the main exam, was held from December 16 to December 18.

With the postponement of exam as decided by the Commission, candidates who are eligible for the main exam will sit for the exam a year after being declared eligible for it.

Through this recruitment, RPSC will recommend candidates for appointment to 906 vacancies in Panchayati Raj Department. The Assistant Engineer recruitment is a part of the massive recruitment drive started by the Commission last year. More than 13,000 vacancies were announced by RPSC in 2018 for recruitment to teachers, headmasters and various administrative posts.

Meanwhile, RPSC has released admit cards for senior scientific officer recruitment exam which will be held from October 9 to October 12. The exam will be held in two sessions-10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

