Student Jumps Off Rajasthan College Building, Parents Claim She Was Given Drugs

A video has emerged from Rajasthan's Tonk, where a woman can first be seen lying in the college corridor with her legs on the wall, and after that, sitting on the parapet of her hostel building.

The student from Banasthali Vidyapeeth then jumped off the parapet and injured herself. Her parents have taken her home, where she is recuperating in a hospital.

Banasthali Vidyapith is a fully residential, women-only private university providing education.

The student's parents from Haryana have filed a First Information Report (FIR), alleging their daughter was harassed and ragged in college.

They alleged that the woman told them that she was given drugs mixed in her cold drink and cake that was part of a celebration in her hostel. They left their daughter in Banasthali on July 17 for a first-year MBA programme.

On July 22, she called them and told them about the drugs and alleged that a video was shot of her to blackmail her, which allegedly led to her suicide attempt

The video of the suicide attempt and the woman's behaviour earlier has been widely shared on social media. In the video, she was seen sitting on the parapet with her legs dangling, even as other students were heard screaming in panic.

The other video shows her climbing the parapet and then jumping off it.

In the FIR, her parents have alleged that the student was beaten and harassed by other students, which made her lose her mental balance.

They also claimed that the student underwent a medical check-up at the time of joining the hostel, and she was in good health then. The parents have accused the college and hostel administration of not responding to them when they called the warden to inform her about the student's allegations

Banasthali Vidyapeeth in Rajasthan's Tonk is an institution known to give young women a modern and liberal education. It was founded in 1935 with the aim of giving modern education that was yet culturally rooted to young women. It became a university in 1983.

So far, the university has not responded to the allegations, but the collector of Kota, Kalpana Aggarwal, who has been asked by the state human rights commission to investigate the matter, has said the district administration will investigate the case from all angles

"It appears to be a case of ragging of a new student by other students," said police inspector Ramji Lal Verma.