Police Prevent Suicide Attempt By NEET Aspirant In Kota

The police in Rajasthan's Kota prevented a NEET aspirant from allegedly dying by suicide by acting on input from Varanasi police, officials said today.

The 19-year-old student told the police during counselling that he was depressed over the suicide of a friend from an online PUBG group, they said. He was also from Varanasi, they added.

The police said that the teen, a resident of Maharashtra's Nasik, told them that he was planning to die by suicide.

Police teams traced him from his hostel room in Landmark City under the Kunhari police station and handed him over to his parents after counselling, Kota City SP Sharad Chaudhary said.

A post on the teen's Instagram account said that he was going to die by suicide at 2 pm on Saturday, the police said. But it was later found that his account was being operated by a friend based in Madhya Pradesh whom he met on a PUBG group, Deputy Superintendent Khinv Singh said.

According to the police, the NEET aspirant had come to Kota only 10 days ago. During counselling, he told the police that he was depressed over the suicide of his friend Ranveer Upadhyay.

The teen said he had come into contact with Upadhyay through a PUBG group of which the latter was an admin.

The teen has neither met Upadhyay nor the Madhya Pradesh-based friend. He had come in contact with them during the COVID-19 pandemic.