UPPCL AE Recruitment 2018: Apply Now For 299 Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Posts @ Upenergy.in

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) online application process for direct recruitment to 299 Assistant Engineer (Trainee) posts has begun on the official website. The application process started on November 6, 2018 and will end on November 30, 2018. The recruitment exam for UPPCL AE Trainee posts will be done in the second week of December, 2018. The recruitment is being done in trades like Electrical, Computer Science, Electronics and Telecommunication and Civil. The online applications can be filled in on the official website of the UPPCL, upenergy.in.

UPPCL AE Recruitment 2018: How to apply

Follow these steps to apply for UPPCL AE Trainee posts:

I: Go to the official website of UPPCL

II: Click on the Results/Vacancies link from homepage

III: On next page, click on "APPLY ONLINE FOR THE POST OF "ASSISTANT ENGINEER (T) ELCTRICAL/ELECTRONICS & TELL/CS/CIVIL" AGAINST ADVT. 4/VSA/2018/AE"

IV: Complete registration after clicking on "Application form Registration (for new candidates)"

V: Next, fill the application form after logging in after clicking on "Application form Login (for existing candidates)"

VI: After submitting the application, pay the fee and complete your application

If candidates selects online, they will be redirected to Payment Gateway where in candidate can make payment of application cum processing Fee.

The applicants may choose any of the following payment methods:

ONLINE Mode of Payment: Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking

OFFLINE Mode of Payment: Challan ( NOTE: Download the Challan and make the payment in SBI Bank Branch only)

The UPPCL Trainee applicants need to fill all the details very carefully. After submission of form candidate will not be able to edit/delete any fields.

Before filling of the online application of UPPCL E Trainee posts, for convenience, the candidates should have the following documents/information ready: (a) Scanned copy of recent Colored Photograph (b) Scanned Signature of the candidate (c) A valid E-mail id and Mobile Number is mandatory for the submission of Online Application. (Provided E-Mail id and Mobile number is advised to keep active till the declaration of results. Important information with regards to application and examination will be sent to the registered E-Mail/Mobile number.)

After submission of UPPCL application form, the particulars mentioned in the form like Name of the Candidate, Father's name, Mother's name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, and Email Id etc. shall be considered as final.

Applications without appropriate Application Fee, required documents and information as per recruitment notifications are liable to be rejected.

Click here for more Jobs News