APPSC Announces Recruitment Of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors; Application To Begin On December 12

APPSC Announces Recruitment Of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Vijaywada has released official notification for recruitment of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors in AP Transport Subordinate Service. The recruitment will be done for 23 vacant posts out of which 17 are fresh vacancies and 6 are carried forward vacancies. These vacancies are not open for physically handicapped candidates. If the applications received by the commission is more than 25,000, the commission may conduct an offline screening test followed by a Main examination, otherwise only a Main examination will be conducted.

Important Dates

Commencement of application process: December 12, 2018

Last date to pay application fee: January 1, 2019 till midnight

Last date to complete application process: January 2, 2019

Date of main examination: April 17, 2019

Note: If the commission decides to conduct an offline screening process before the Main exam, it will communicate the date for the screening test separately on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have a degree in Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering from a recognized University or should hold a Diploma in Automobile Engineering issued by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh or Technological Diploma Examination Board, Hyderabad or Any other equivalent qualification.

The applicant must also hold a Motor Driving License and have experience in driving motor vehicles for a period of not less than 3 years and possess Heavy Transport vehicle endorsement.

The lower age limit for these vacancies is 21 years and upper age limit is 34 years as on July 1, 2018.

Note: Applicants are advised to go through the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria and relaxation on upper age limit.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria prescribed by the commission will have to first fill the OTPR application (if not done already) to generate OTPR id. After receiving OTPR id, candidates can apply for the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors recruitment by logging again.

Candidates would need to pay and application fee of Rs. 250 toward application processing fee and Rs. 80 toward examination fee. Candidates falling in SC/ST/BC/Ex-servicemen/Families having Household Supply White Card/Un-employed youth as per G.O.Ms.No.439, G.A (Ser- A) Department categories are exempted from paying Rs. 80 examination fee. They will have to pay only Rs. 250 toward application processing fee.

