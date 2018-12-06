APPSC Forest Range Officer Recruitment 2018: Online Application To Begin On December 10

APPSC Forest Range Officer Recruitment Application To Begin On December 10

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Vijaywada has released general recruitment notification for recruitment of Forest Range Officers in AP Forest Services. The total number of Forest Range Officer vacancy available is 24 out of which 20 are fresh vacancies and 4 are carried forward vacancies. The online application process for this recruitment will begin on December 10, 2018. Physically Handicapped candidates are not eligible to apply for this post.

Important Dates

Commencement of online application process: December 10, 2018

Last date to apply online and pay application fee: December 30, 2019, up to 11:59 pm.

Tentative date for offline screening test: February 24, 2019

Tentative date for online main examination: April 28, 29, 30, 2019

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have a graduation degree from a recognized institute in India in any of the following subjects:

Agriculture, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Applications / Computer Science, Engineering (Agriculture / Chemical / Civil / Computer / Electrical / Electronics / Mechanical), Environmental Science, Forestry, Geology, Horticulture, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Veterinary Science, Zoology.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 28 years as on July 1, 2018.

Note: Candidates applying for this recruitment should check the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria, required physical standards, and relaxation on upper age limit.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria prescribed by the commission will have to first fill the OTPR application (if not done already) to generate OTPR id. After receiving OTPR id, candidates can apply for the Forest Range Officer recruitment by logging again.

Candidates would need to pay and application fee of Rs. 250 toward application processing fee and Rs. 120 toward examination fee. Candidates falling in SC/ST/BC/Ex-servicemen/Families having Household Supply White Card/Un-employed youth as per G.O.Ms.No.439, G.A (Ser- A) Department categories are exempted from paying Rs. 120 examination fee. They will have to pay only Rs. 250 toward application processing fee.

Click here for more Jobs News