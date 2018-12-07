UPSSSC State Agricultural Produce Markets Board Competitive Examination 2018 Application Begins

UPSSSC State Agricultural Produce Markets Board Exam 2018 Application Begins

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow has released notification for the State Agricultural Produce Markets Board (Combined Cadre) Competitive Examination 2018. The application process is being conducted online and the last date to apply for the exam is December 26, 2018. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections, if any, in their submitted application form till January 2, 2019.

There are total 284 vacancies for which the selection will be done through a written examination.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have completed graduation degree from a recognized university in India.

The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limit is 40 years. The age of a candidate will be calculated as on July 1, 2018.

Note: Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification for post-specific eligibility requirement and category-wise relaxation in upper age limit.

Application Process

The application form can be filled online on the official website for Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) (www.upsssc.gov.in).

There are mainly five steps to the application process:

1. Candidate Registration

2. Photo and Signature upload

3. Filling remaining part of application form

4. Fee payment and submit application form

5. Print application form

Candidates will not be able to take print out of their application forms until their application fee is not adjusted by the banks. So candidates who submit the application fee in the bank on December 26, 2018 should make sure to get their application fee adjusted within a week, that is, by January 2, 2019. In this duration candidates will not be able to make any correction in their application form except for in their registered mobile number, email, and category.

