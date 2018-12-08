ONGC Announces Jobs For Graduates, Diploma, 10+2, 10th Pass Candidates

ONGC Recruitment 2018; Apply At Ongcindia.com

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited has invited applications for recruitment to various non-executive posts. A total of 542 vacancies will be filled by ONGC for its offices at Delhi, Dehradun, Western Offshore Unit at Mumbai and Institute of Petroleum Safety, Health and Environment Management-IPSHEM, Goa. Online application process has begun and eligible candidates can apply till December 27 (Delhi, Dehradun) and January 1 (Mumbai, Goa). For Mumbai and Goa recruitment, registration process will begin next week. Candidates should fulfill the eligibility criteria as set by the recruiting body. 'Qualifying degrees should be from government recognized college/ university,' clarifies ONGC.

For Mumbai unit, ONGC will conduct computer based test in January and for others it will be held in February.

Before applying for the job, candidates should have an active email ID and mobile number and should be kept valid for at least one year from the date of application. Updates related to exam, admit card, result, any amendments may be intimated to registered candidates through messages and emails.

Computer based test will be followed by physical standard test/ physical efficiency test/ skill test based on the nature of the post.

ONGC Vacancy Details

Vacancies are available for Assistant Technician, Junior Assistant, Junior Fire Supervisor, Junior Health Attendant, Nurse, Medical Assistant, Junior Technical Assistant, Clinical Assistant, Pharmacist, Security Supervisor, Marine Radio Assistant and Junior Roustabout posts in A2, A1 and W1 levels.

Delhi: 14 posts

Dehradun: 101 posts

Mumbai: 422 posts

Institute of Petroleum Safety, Health and Environment Management (IPSHEM), Goa: 5 posts

Apply For ONGC Delhi, Dehradun Recruitment Details

ONGC Mumbai Recruitment Details

ONGC- IPSHEM Goa Recruitment Details

