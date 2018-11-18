IBPS PO 2018 Mains Exam Over; What's Next?

IBPS PO Main 2018 Over; Check PO Main Exam Analysis

The main exam for IBPS PO selection process is over. The exam was held only for those candidates who had qualified the preliminary exam. A total of 4102 vacancies have been announced by IBPS, this year. The main exam comprised of Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, English Language and Data Analysis & Interpretation. There was also letter writing and essay test totaling to 25 marks. According to IBPS rules, in IBPS PO Main evaluation process, descriptive test paper of only those candidates will be evaluated who have scored qualifying marks in the Objective Tests and are placed adequately high as per total marks in objective tests.

IBPS PO Main Exam Analysis 2018; Check Mains Review Here

IBPS PO Mains Result

The result will be released in December 2018. 'The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equi-percentile method. Scores up to two decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculations,' explains the official notification about the scoring process. In order to qualify the main exam and be eligible for the interview, candidates should obtain a minimum total score.

IBPS PO Mains Score

IBPS will release the main exam scores of the candidates after the interview process is over. The scores obtained in main exam will only be considered for the final merit list and interview shortlisting.

Interview

IBPS PO interview will be conducted by participating Organisations and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each State/ UT with the help of IBPS. After the mains result, IBPS will release the interview call letter online. The letter would carry details of the venue, time and date of interview. The interview will carry a total of 100 marks. The pass mark in interview will be 40 marks. Click here for list of documents mandatory for IBPS PO Interview.

IBPS PO 2018: Final Merit List Criteria

IBPS will decide the final merit list on the basis of the scores obtained in interview and main exam in the ratio of 20: 80, respectively.

