IBPS PO Main Exam Analysis 2018; Check Mains Review Here

IBPS PO main exam was organised today. Read exam analysis here.

IBPS PO main examination was held today. The IBPS PO main exam consisted of objective test for 200 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks. In the IBPS PO exam conducted today, both the objective and descriptive tests were online. Candidates were given facilities to answer IBPS PO main descriptive test by typing on the computer. According to the official notification by Institute of Banking Personnel Section or IBPS, immediately after completion of objective test, descriptive test was administered. Candidates who are searching for IBPS PO mains exam analysis may check the detailed review in this article.

IBPS PO prelims scores were released last week while the results were announced on last month.

According to Current Affairs and Employment News portal Bankersadda, the level of data analysis and interpretation was difficult.

The portal also said, "this year's IBPS PO Mains has set a new trend for English Language section to bring up the importance of reading and analytical ability".

According to the portal, a major portion of Reasoning and Computer Aptitude section was filled with questions of puzzles and data sufficiency and added that General Awareness section was moderate in difficulty.

In overall analysis, several candidates said the IBPS PO main exam this year was bit more difficult than last year's.

IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2018

IBPS PO Main Objective Test

The objective test of 3 hours duration consists of 4 Sections for total 200 marks.

The objective test had separate timing for every section. The candidates were required to qualify in each of the tests by securing passing marks, to be decided by IBPS.

IBPS PO Main Descriptive Test

The Duration of descriptive test is of 30 minutes (25 marks) and it has been a test of English Language (Letter Writing & Essay).

The Candidates were required to qualify in the descriptive test by securing passing marks, to be decided by IBPS.

According to IBPS rules, in IBPS PO Main evaluation process, descriptive test paper of only those candidates will be evaluated who have scored qualifying marks in the Objective Tests and are placed adequately high as per total marks in objective tests.

Penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective test apply in IBPS exam. Each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

IBPS PO Main Exam: What's Next

The candidates, while appearing for IBPS PO Main exam, required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test.

Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the total to be considered to be shortlisted for interview.

Depending on the number of vacancies available, cutoffs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for interview.

However, decision of IBPS in this regard will be final and binding upon the candidates.

Biometric data (Right thumb impression) of candidates was captured twice at the examination venue i.e. before the start of exam and after completion of exam.

Click here for more Education News

