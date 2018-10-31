IBPS PO Prelims Result 2018 Released At Ibps.in

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2018 has been announced. The result is available on the official website.

Updated: October 31, 2018 13:45 IST
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2018: IBPS PO Prelims Result 2018 has been announced. The result is available on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO Prelims result can check their qualification status by logging into their candidate profile created at the time of registration for the exam. Candidates who qualify in the IBPS PO Prelims exam will have to appear in the IBPS PO Main exam which will be conducted on November 18, 2018. 

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2018: How to check?

IBPS has released the result for PO Prelims examination on www.ibps.in

Step One: Go to the official website, ibps.in
Step Two: Click on the PO prelims results link provided on the homepage
Step Three: On next page open, again, click on the results link
Step Four: On next page, login with your registration details
Step Five: Submit the details and check your results. 

The IBPS PO Prelims result 2018 will be available for downloading till November 7, 2018. The score card for IBPS PO Prelims will be released later on the official website. 

Those who qualify in the Prelims will appear for IBPS PO Main exam. The  IBPS PO Main examination will also be a computer-based test. The admit card for IBPS PO Main exam will be released shortly. 

Meanwhile, IBPS has begun the application process for recruitment of Specialist Officer (SO). Last date to apply for IBPS SO is November 26, 2018. 

IBPS

