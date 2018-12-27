IBPS Clerk Result 2018 Expected Soon @ Ibps.in; Check Latest Update Here

IBPS Clerk result 2018 expected soon on ibps.in.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the IBPS Clerk prelims results anytime soon. As per the schedule the banking personnel recruitment agency followed last year to release the results, the Clerks prelims results are expected to be released on or before December 29, 2018. The IBPS has scheduled the Clerk main exam on January 20, 2019. In last recruitment season, the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam results were declared on December 29 and the main exam was held on January 21. Following this timeline, we may assume the results will be released this week.

The IBPS Clerk prelims result will be released on ibps.in.

The IBPS had announced a total of 7275 vacancies for the Clerk recruitment this year.

For the financial year 2019-2020, the vacancies are being filled through a common recruitment process which will include online preliminary exam and online main exam.

Online registration for this recruitment began on September 18, 2018 and the preliminary exam was held in December 2018 in four days.

According to a notification from the Institute, the provisional allotment process is expected to be completed in April 2019.

IBPS Clerk result 2018: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your IBPS Clerk prelims results:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of IBPS ibps.in

Step 2 : Click on the Clerk prelims results link given on the homepage

Step 3 : On next page, again, click on the results link

Step 4 : Enter your exam registration details on the next page

Step 5 : Submit the details and check your results

