IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Result Released At Ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Result 2018: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result for Clerk Prelims exam conducted in December 2018. The result is available on the official IBPS website. IBPS had notified of the result declaration in the afternoon today. The result status will be available on the official website till January 11, 2019. As of now, IBPS has only released the qualifying status of candidates. The score card for IBPS Clerk Prelims exam will be released later.

Candidates who have qualified in the IBPS Clerk Prelim exam will now have to appear for the Main examination.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2018: How to check?

Step one: Go to official IBPS website: www.ibps.in.

Step two: Click on the Clerk result link on the homepage.

Step three: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Now that the result has been released, candidates who have qualified in the Prelims should begin preparation for the Clerk Main examination which will be conducted in the computer-based mode on January 20, 2019.

The admit cards for the IBPS Clerk Main Examination will be released shortly on the official IBPS website.

The Main examination will be of 160 minutes duration. There will be a total of 190 questions carrying 200 marks. Candidates can check IBPS Clerk Main exam pattern here.

Candidates will be elected for recruitment on the basis of their performance in the Main examination. IBPS is expected to complete the recruitment process by April 2019.

