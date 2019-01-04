IBPS Clerk Prelims Result Today: Confirmed

IBPS Clerk Result 2018: Know How To Check

The IBPS clerk prelims result will be declared today. Candidates who took the IBPS clerk prelims exam in December can check the result at the official website ibps.in. As per the IBPS norms, candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for the main exam. IBPS clerk result and other updates on the further selection process will be intimated to candidates at ibps.in. IBPS has scheduled the main exam, the last phase of clerk recruitment, on January 20.

IBPS Clerk Result Link

IBPS Clerk Result 2018: Know How To Download

IBPS Clerk Result 2018: Steps to download the prelims result

Step 1: Go to the official website of ibps.in

Step 2: Click on Click here to view your result status of online preliminary examination for CRP clerk VIII

Step 3: Enter the registration or roll number and password or date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download the result copy.

The IBPS clerk main examination will be computer-based. It will comprise four sections-- General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates will be allowed 160 minutes for the exam which will consist of 190 questions carrying 200 marks.

There will be sectional timing. While for General/Financial Awareness and General English section, 35 minutes are allotted for each section, candidates will get 45 minutes for Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude section.

Candidates who qualify the main exam will be allotted, "...depending on the state/ UT wise vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2019-20 based on the business needs of the Participating Organisations and as reported to IBPS."

