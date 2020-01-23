Haryana To Fill 2,592 Posts Of Assistant Professor

After filling the posts, there will be no shortage of academic staff in the colleges: Education minister

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday said 2,592 posts of Assistant Professor will be filled in government colleges across the state. After filling the posts, there will be no shortage of academic staff in the colleges, he said. He said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has accorded approval for the creation of 2,592 new posts.

This is for the first time in the history of Haryana that the state has decided to fill such huge vacancies at a time.

At present, the state has 157 government colleges with enrolment of about 1.90 lakh students.

There are already 4,975 assistant professors working in these colleges. The total number of posts sanctioned will now be 7,567.

