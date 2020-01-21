Patna High Court Rules In Favour Of NIOS D.El.Ed. Teachers

This rule has favored close to 2.5 lakh candidates who have obtained NIOS D.El.Ed.

The Patna High Court has passed the judgement in favour of the NIOS D.El.Ed. candidates and has asked the Bihar government to consider their candidature for the teacher recruitment exam. With this close to 2.5 lakh candidates can now apply for the teacher recruitment in Bihar. The state government has been asked to keep the application submission window open for a month for these candidates.

The D.El.Ed or Diploma in Elementary Education obtained by these candidates through NIOS' training programme, of 18 month duration, was not considered by the state government and these candidates were said to be ineligible for the teacher job. The duration of the D.El.Ed. course is 8 months, which is 6 months less than the pre-set norms for teacher recruitment. This is where the candidates were denied to be eligible for being a teacher.

In December, few of these candidates had contacted NDTV and told how they feel they have been cheated. "They started this course with promise that this course will be equivalent to any other D.El.Ed course and we can apply anywhere in India this is clearly written in the NIOS D.El.Ed poster with picture of the Prime Minister on it," one teacher from Bihar had told NDTV.

The D.El.Ed programme was started on October 2, 2017 to provide training and Diploma to untrained in-service teachers, teaching in various primary and upper primary government, government-aided and private unaided schools across the country, who have joined on or before August 10, 2017. This ambitious project was undertaken by MHRD to train 11 lakh teachers by March 31, 2019.

The Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) decided to impart the training to 12 lakh untrained teachers through open and distance mode for which National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) was roped in. The exam is therefore referred to as NIOS D.El.Ed programme.

(With Inputs From Manish Kumar)

Click here for more Jobs News