Patna High Court Rejects Pleas For Retest Of Bihar Public Service 70th Prelims

The verdict comes as a major setback for candidates demanding a retest while providing significant relief to the exam body, BPSC.

The 70th BPSC Preliminary Examination was held on December 13, 2024.
The Patna High Court on Friday dismissed petitions seeking a retest of the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) preliminary examination. The verdict comes as a major setback for candidates demanding a retest while providing significant relief to the exam body, BPSC.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Partha Sarathi had reserved its judgment on March 19 after concluding the hearing. On Friday, the court made it clear that the examination would not be cancelled. However, it directed authorities to enhance transparency and security in future examinations. The court also ordered the formation of a high-level committee for this purpose.

Teacher leader Guru Rehman, who led the protest, stated that they would not accept the decision and would move the Supreme Court. Several other candidates have also indicated plans to challenge the verdict in the top court.

