Bihar Public Service Commission 71st Preliminary Exam Notice Released, Details Here

BPSC CCE preliminary examination will begin on June 2, 2025 BPSC CCE preliminary examination will conclude on June 30, 2025. Each candidate will have to pay a fee of Rs.200 for Biometric measurement.

BPSC 71st CCE Exam 2025: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official notice for BPSC 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam (CCE) 2025. Candidates can register for the BPSC 71st CCE exam on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The exam will be held for a total of 1250 posts.

The registration process for the BPSC CCE preliminary examination will begin on June 2, 2025, and conclude on June 30, 2025.

BPSC 71st CCE Exam 2025: How To Apply For The Exam?

Visit the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on "BPSC 71st CCE" link.

Register to receive your registration number and password.

Log in again with the received credentials.

Now, fill the application form and pay the fee.

Click on "submit".

Download the acknowledgement for future reference.

BPSC 71st CCE Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have a graduation degree in any field to be eligible for the BPSC 71st CCE exam.

The male of the general category should be of minimum age 21 and the maximum age of 37.

The female of the general category or Other Backward Classes (OBC) or Economically Weaker Section (EWS) should be between the age of 21 and 40 to be eligible for the exam.

Candidates of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category should be aged between 21 and 42 to be eligible for the exam.

BPSC 71st CCE Exam 2025: Application Fees