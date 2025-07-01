BPSC AE 2025 Exam Dates Announced, Check Full Schedule Here

BPSC AE 2025 Exam Date: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Assistant Engineer (AE) Recruitment 2025. Candidates who have applied for Civil, Mechanical, or Electrical engineering posts can now check the detailed timetable on the official BPSC website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC AE 2025: Exam Dates And Timings

The written (objective) examination will be conducted in two sessions per day across three consecutive days - July 17, 18, and 19, 2025 - at designated exam centers within Bihar.

Exam Date: July 17, 2025

Session 1 (11 am - 12 noon): General English - Paper I

Session 2 (1 pm - 2 pm): General Hindi - Paper II

Exam Date: July 18, 2025

Session 1 (11 am - 12 noon): General Studies - Paper III

Session 2 (1 pm - 2 pm): General Engineering Science - Paper IV

Exam Date: July 19, 2025

Session 1 (11 am - 12 noon)

• Civil Engineering - Paper V

• Mechanical Engineering - Paper V

• Electrical Engineering - Paper V

Session 2 (1 pm - 2 pm)

• Civil Engineering - Paper VI

• Mechanical Engineering - Paper VI

• Electrical Engineering - Paper VI

Exam Pattern

The exam pattern consists of a total of 6 papers, divided into 4 compulsory papers and 2 optional papers. The compulsory papers include General English and General Hindi, which are qualifying papers requiring a minimum of 30 marks each, as well as General Studies and General Engineering Science. The optional papers are based on the candidate's chosen engineering discipline, such as Civil, Mechanical, or Electrical, and are objective in nature.

To proceed to the evaluation of the remaining papers, candidates must qualify in both English and Hindi papers. The final selection will be determined by the candidate's performance in the objective exam, and in some cases, prior contractual work experience may also be considered.

Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website for updates, admit card release, and exam-related instructions.