Bihar: Interview Letter For Assistant Engineer (Civil) Exam Released

BPSC Assistant Engineer interview call letter has been released

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview call letter for Assistant Engineer (Civil) selection. A total of 450 candidates have been shortlisted for interview which is scheduled to be held on February 22 to February 26.

BPSC Interview Letter

The interview will be held till March 13.

The interview will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 10.30 am and the second shift will begin at 2.30 pm. The Commission has asked candidates to reach the interview centre 1.5 hours before the commencement of the interview.

The Commission has invited applications for filling 31 vacancies in Assistant Director-cum-District Public Relation Officer under Information and Public Relations Department.

The Commission conducted the Bihar Combined Competitive exam in December. The exam was held in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm at 888 exam centres. A total of 562 vacancies will be filled through this exam. This is the preliminary test for selection to posts in various departments and organisations under the Bihar State government. Candidates who qualify this test will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

Click here for more Jobs News