BPSC Prelims 2025 Registration To Begin On June 2; Check Exam Pattern, Eligibility, Important Dates, And How To Apply

BPSC Prelims Exam 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the notification for the 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025. Interested candidates can now check the exam pattern, eligibility criteria, important dates, and steps to apply. The online application process will begin on June 2, 2025, on the official website - bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the BPSC will conduct the exam to fill a total of 1,250 posts across various government departments.

In its official notification, BPSC stated: "The General Administration Department, Government of Bihar, has received vacancies for various services/cadres from different departments. Based on these vacancies, an integrated 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination and other competitive exams will be conducted for a total of 1250 posts across various departments."

The tentative date for the BPSC 71st CCE Preliminary Exam is August 30, 2025.

BPSC Prelims Exam 2025: Exam Pattern for BPSC 71st CCE 2025

The BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Examination will be conducted in three stages:

Preliminary Exam: 150 marks

Mains Exam: 900 marks

Interview: 120 marks

Candidates must clear each stage to proceed to the next phase of the recruitment process.

BPSC Prelims Exam 2025: Key Dates to Remember

Online Registration Begins: June 2, 2025

Last Date to Apply: June 30, 2025

Tentative Date of Preliminary Exam: August 30, 2025

BPSC Prelims Exam 2025: How to Apply for BPSC 71st CCE Exam 2025

To apply, candidates must follow these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official website - bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the link titled "BPSC 71st CCE".

Step 3. Complete the registration process to receive your login credentials.

Step 4. Log in with the registration number and password.

Step 5. Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 6. Pay the application fee online.

Step 7. Submit the form and download the acknowledgment for future reference.

BPSC Prelims Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university.

Age Limit:

General (Male): 21 to 37 years

General (Female), OBC, EWS: 21 to 40 years

SC/ST (Male & Female): 21 to 42 years

BPSC Prelims Exam 2025: Application Fees

Biometric Fee (for all candidates): Rs 200

General/OBC/EWS and candidates from other states: Rs 600

SC/ST candidates and all females from Bihar: Rs 150

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official BPSC website for updates and detailed instructions. Early registration is encouraged to avoid last-minute technical issues.