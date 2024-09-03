BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024 Tentative Date Out, Check Details

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the tentative examination date for the 70th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2024. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 17, according to the latest notice. Students are advised to check the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, for updates regarding the exam.

The official notification states: "According to the calendar issued by the Commission, the probable date for conducting the 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was September 30, 2024. However, due to unavoidable reasons, the advertisement could not be published. The preliminary examination is now expected to take place on November 17, 2024. A detailed advertisement regarding this will be published soon."

BPSC CCE 2024: Selection Process

The selection process comprises three stages:

Preliminary Examination: Candidates must appear for the preliminary test, and those who qualify will proceed to the next stage.

Main Examination: Successful candidates from the preliminary test will move on to the written main exam.

Interview: The final step involves an interview, with shortlisted applicants from the main exam being called for this stage.



BPSC CCE 2024: Educational Qualification

Applicants should hold a bachelor's degree in any field from a UGC-approved institution.

BPSC CCE 2024: Age Requirements

Candidates must be aged between 20 and 37 as of August 1, 2024. Women, OBC, SC, and ST applicants are eligible for age relaxation, with the extent varying from three to five years, depending on the specific category.



Recently, BPSC announced the results of the 69th Integrated Combined Competitive Mains Examination. A total of 1,005 candidates have cleared the exam and qualified for the interview.

