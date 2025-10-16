DU Recruitment 2025: Professor, Assistant Professor Application Window Closes Soon, Apply Here

DU Professor Recruitment 2025: The University of Delhi (DU) is accepting applications for 56 posts of Professor and Assistant Professor, offering salaries between Rs. 1,31,100 and Rs. 2,18,200 (Pay Level 14 and 13 respectively). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies until October 21, 2025 on the official website of the university - du.ac.in.

Candidates can apply to work as Professor and Assistant Professor under three departments - Management Studies, Physics and Astrophysics and Social work.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for Assistant Professors must have a good academic record and a Ph.D. degree and a master's degree with minimum of 55 per cent marks in the concerned discipline.

For the post of Professor, an eminent scholar having a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals can apply. Candidates are advised to adhere to the official notification for complete eligibility criteria.

Delhi University Professor Recruitment: How To Apply For The Vacancies?

Visit the official website of the university and head to "Work with DU" section - du.ac.in.

Click on "Online Application Link" beside the "Advertisement for the post of Professor and Assistant Professor".

Register with your email id, mobile number and set up a password and then login with the same credentials to apply for the post.

You will be successfully registered for the Professor and Assistant Professor vacancy.

The selection for the posts is done by a screening committee which formulates a list of candidates based on the research score achieved by them, arranged in descending order.