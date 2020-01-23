CBSE Announces Exam Date For CTET July 2020

CTET 2020: CBSE announces date for CTET July 2020 exam

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2020 on July 5. The application process for CTET July 2020 will begin tomorrow, i.e. on January 24 and conclude on February 24, 2020. Candidates who apply for the exam will be allowed to pay for the application fee till February 27, 2020.

Detailed notification and information brochure for CTET 2020 will be released soon on the official website, 'ctet.nic.in'.

This is the 14th edition of the test which is an essential eligibility requirement for recruitment as a primary school teacher in CBSE-affiliated schools.

The test will be held in 20 languages in 112 cities across the country.

The test will be held for two papers. Paper I is meant for teachers of classes 1 to 5 and paper II is meant for classes 6 to 8.

Candidates who apply for only one paper, the application fee is Rs. 1000 for General and OBC categories, and Rs. 500 for SC, ST, and Differently-abled persons. For candidates who apply to appear for both papers, the application fee is Rs. 1200 for General and OBC categories, and Rs. 600 for SC, ST, and Differently-abled persons.

CBSE holds CTET exam twice a year - once in July and again in December. The result for CTET December 2019 was released on December 28, 2019. A total of 24,05,145 teachers took the exam and 5,42,285 of them or 22.55 per cent qualified in the exam. CTET certificates are valid for seven years.

