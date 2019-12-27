22.55% Pass Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)

CTET Result Declared By CBSE. 22.55% Pass

Country's biggest teacher eligibility test, CTET, saw a pass percentage of 22.55%. The result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), was announced today. A total of 24,05,145 teacher job aspirants took the exam and 5,42,285 of them have qualified the exam. Female candidates have outnumbered their male counterparts in the merit list. A total of 3,12,558 female candidates have qualified the exam.

This was the biggest CTET conducted by CBSE, so far. More than 28 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

The examination is held for selecting teachers for class 1 to class 8. The exam is held at two levels-for class 1 to 5 and for class 6 to 8.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has tweeted about the result and has congratulated the successful candidates. He has also appreciated CBSE's efforts in bringing out the result within a record time of 19 days.

CTET was held in 110 cities at 2935 cities. A total of 28,32,120 candidates had registered for the exam and 24,05,145 candidates had appeared for the test.

