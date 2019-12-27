CTET Result Declared In A Record Time Of 19 Days. 5.42 Lakh Qualify

CTET Result 2019: Know How To Check

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) result has been declared. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has tweeted about the CTET result. "Result of the CTET exam which was conducted by CBSE has been declared," reads the tweet which is originally in Hindi. CTET was held in 110 cities at 2935 cities. A total of 28,32,120 candidates had registered for the exam and 24,05,145 candidates had appeared for the test. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts CTET for selection of teachers for class 1 to 8.

With this, CBSE has set a new record of declaring results within lesser duration from the exam. This time the result has been declared within 19 days of the exam.

Mr Pokhriyal has congratulated all the candidates who have qualified the exam and have wished them good luck.

CTET was held on December 8.

The results have been released based on the final answer key prepared by the experts after looking at the objections raised by the candidates on the provisional answer key.

The CTET results were expected in the third week of January.

