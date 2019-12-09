Over 24 Lakh Take Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Largest Participation So Far.

This was the 13th edition of the CTET and was held in 2,935 exam centres of 110 major cities.

More than 24 lakh candidates appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on Sunday (December 8), which is an increase of over 10 lakh from the last CTET. In the last exam held in June this year, 14 lakh out of 21 lakh registered candidates had appeared for the teacher eligibility test which is conducted twice a year by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). As per the data shared by CBSE official, a total of 28,32,119 candidates had registered for the exam.

With these figures, this can be said to be the largest CTET to have been conducted by the CBSE.

This was the 13th edition of the CTET. The exam was held in 2,935 exam centres of 110 major cities. "The CBSE deputed 4012 independent observers and 789 Board Representatives for smooth and fair conduct of examination. Besides, 118 city coordinators had been appointed to co-ordinate with the examination centres and resolving various issues," a Board communique said.

The exam comprises two papers. 14,13,562 candidates took the paper 1 which is for determining the eligibility of teachers for class 1 to class 5. A total of 9,90,267 candidates took the paper 2 which determines the eligibility of teachers for class 6 to class 8.

Hereafter, CBSE would release the answer keys of the CTET.

The CTET result is expected in January.

CTET is the only recruitment exam conducted by CBSE, since 2017, after the formation of National Testing Agency (NTA).

