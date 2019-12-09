CTET 2019 December Exam Over; What's Next

CTET December 2019 exam answer key soon on official website

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) yesterday, i.e. on December 8, 2019. With the exam over, candidates will now wait for the provisional answer key. The answer key will be released on the official CTET website. CTET exam is conducted in OMR-based mode and CBSE will release a copy of candidate's OMR sheet as well along with the answer key.

CBSE will release a public notice about answer key release on the official website. Candidates will be able to download the response sheet and answer key from the official website.

The Candidates can also seek a photocopy of their OMR Sheet of CTET along with calculation sheet by paying fee of Rs.500 per OMR, by way of Demand Draft in favour of Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education drawn on any Nationalized Bank and payable at Delhi.

CTET exam is conducted for two papers. Paper I is for candidates who wish to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5 and Paper II is for candidates who wish to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8. Both papers have 150 questions carrying 150 marks in total.

The Validity Period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.

