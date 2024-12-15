CTET 2024 Answer Key Out, Check Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had successfully conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 on December 14,2024. The exam was held in two shifts from 9.30am to 12 noon for Paper 2, and 2.30pm to 5pm for Paper 1. The Paper 1 was conducted for candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 was held for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Candidates who appeared in the exam are awaiting for the answer key for the CTET 2024. Once released, applicants will be able to download the answer key from the official website of the CTET. The CTET official answer key will be released by the end of December 2024. Those who wish to raise objections against any answer in the key will be able to do so by paying a certain amount per question. The final results for the CTET exam will be prepared based on the objections raised by the applicants.

Meanwhile, many organisations and website have released the unofficial answer key of the CTET 2024 exam. Candidates can download and check the same on the official website. Candidates who took the exam can easily review the correct responses they marked on the test paper and compare their answers. They will be able to calculate their probable score by checking the answer key. Applicants will be awarded 1 mark for every correct answer in the exam, while there is no deduction of any marks for any incorrect answer or any unattempt question.