Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Begins

This is the 13th edition of CTET conducted by CBSE.

One of the biggest teacher recruitment exam, CTET, begins today. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted by the CBSE for recruitment of teachers for class 1 to class 8. The exam is held twice a year and for every exam more than 15 lakh teaching job aspirants register. The last exam was held in July this year and the results were declared in the same month. As per the data shared by CBSE a total of 29.22 lakh applicants were registered for this examination, out of which 23.77 lakh appeared and 3.52 lakh qualified.

The exam comprises two papers-- paper 1 (class 1 to 5) and paper 2 (class 6 to 8).

CBSE will release the OMR sheet and answer key of the exam, next. Candidates can obtain a photocopy of the OMR sheet and the calculation sheet by paying the required amount. "Thereafter the Candidates can also seek a photocopy of their OMR Sheet of CTET along with calculation sheet by paying fee of Rs.500 per OMR, by way of Demand Draft in favour of Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education drawn on any Nationalized Bank and payable at Delhi," reads the exam notice released by CBSE.

Started in 2018, this year also CBSE will provide CTET mark sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account.

