CTET Answer Key To Be Released On This Date

CTET answer key will be displayed on the official website at ctet.nic.in.

An official from CBSE spoke to NDTV about the impending CTET answer key release and said that provisional answer key for December 2019 exam will tentatively be released between December 23 and December 25. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET on December 8 in which more than 24 lakh candidates appeared for the exam held at about 3,000 centres across India. The OMR sheet and the CTET answer key will be displayed on the official website at ctet.nic.in.

"The preparation of answer key is in process. We have a large number of candidates and the volume of the work is also huge," the official said when asked about the CTET answer key date.

"As per the schedule fixed by the Board, we have fixed December 23 to December 25 as a tentative period to release the answer keys," the official added.

He also asked the candidates to wait for further updates on the CTET answer key.

Once the CTET answer keys have been released, the candidates will be given chance to download the same in a given stipulated time.

"Thereafter the Candidates can also seek a photocopy of their OMR Sheet of CTET along with calculation sheet by paying fee of Rs.500/- per OMR, by way of Demand Draft in favour of Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education drawn on any Nationalized Bank and payable at Delhi," says the official CTET notification.

The CTET results are expected in the third week of January.

The results will be released based on the final answer key prepared by the experts after looking at the objections raised by the candidates on the provisional CTET answer key.

In the last exam held in June this year, 14 lakh out of 21 lakh registered candidates had appeared for the teacher eligibility test which is conducted twice a year by the CBSE. As per the data shared by CBSE official, a total of 28,32,119 candidates had registered for the exam.

