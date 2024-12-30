CTET 2024 Answer key Expected To Be Released By January 2, Check Details

CTET 2024 Answer Keys: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 answer key and response sheets by January 1 or 2. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access the answer key and response sheet and raise objections if they are dissatisfied by visiting the official website.

CTET 2024 Answer Keys: Steps To Check

Visit the official website of CTET.

On the homepage, click on the CTET 2024 answer key link.

Enter your credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.

The provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Save the answer key and raise objections if necessary.

Pay the required fee to raise objections.

Save the payment receipt for future reference.

If candidates challenge the CBSE answer key and subject experts identify errors, the board will make a policy decision, and the challenge fee will be refunded. Refunds will be processed online to the same credit or debit card used for payment. Hence, candidates are advised to use their own cards for the transaction. The decision of CBSE regarding challenges will be final, and no further communication will be entertained.

The CTET December 2024 examination was conducted on December 14 in two shifts. The test, lasting two and a half hours, comprised two papers: Paper 1 for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8.

To qualify, candidates must achieve 60% out of 150 marks. For reserved category candidates, the qualifying mark is reduced to 55%, equivalent to approximately 82 marks. Successful candidates will become eligible to apply for teaching positions in CBSE-affiliated schools.

Candidates who pass Paper 1 will be eligible to teach Classes 1 to 5, while those clearing Paper 2 will qualify to teach Classes 6 to 8.