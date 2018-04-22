Engineers India Limited (EIL) Announces Management Trainee Recruitment

'The recruitment process shall be through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2018 followed by Interview. Graduate Engineers or final year students of Engineering from relevant disciplines as mentioned in the advertisement, who have appeared/ cleared GATE-2018 examination and keen on taking up challenging career in Engineers India Limited may apply,' clarifies the recruiting body regarding eligibility conditions. 'On successful completion of training, the Management Trainees will be considered for absorption in the regular pay scale of Rs.60000-180000,' it adds further.
The minimum percentage of marks required to be eligible for the recruitment is 65% or CGPA of 7.0/ 6.0/ 5.3/ 4.6/ 4.0/ 3.3/ 2.5 on a scale of 10/ 9/ 8/ 7/ 6/ 5/ 4 respectively.
Railway NTPC Jobs Announced By Konkan Railway Corporation
Vijaya Bank Announces Recruitment For Manager, Clerk Posts; Check Details
SBI Announces Recruitment Of More Than 2000 Probationary Officers
CommentsNPCIL To Recruit Graduates, Diploma Candidates For Scientific Assistant Post
Click here for more Jobs News