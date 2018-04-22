Engineers India Limited (EIL) Announces Management Trainee Recruitment

Engineers India Limited (EIL) has invited applications from engineering graduates (B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engineering)) for recruitment as Management Trainees. A total of 67 trainee posts are open for recruitment. The upper age limit for general category candidates is 25 years; it is 28 years for OBC non creamy layer, 30 years for SC/ ST category, 35 years PwD (general), 38 years PwD (OBC-NCL) and 40 years for PwD (SC/ ST). The last date to apply is 2 May 2018 at the official web portal engineersindia.com.'The recruitment process shall be through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2018 followed by Interview. Graduate Engineers or final year students of Engineering from relevant disciplines as mentioned in the advertisement, who have appeared/ cleared GATE-2018 examination and keen on taking up challenging career in Engineers India Limited may apply,' clarifies the recruiting body regarding eligibility conditions. 'On successful completion of training, the Management Trainees will be considered for absorption in the regular pay scale of Rs.60000-180000,' it adds further.The minimum percentage of marks required to be eligible for the recruitment is 65% or CGPA of 7.0/ 6.0/ 5.3/ 4.6/ 4.0/ 3.3/ 2.5 on a scale of 10/ 9/ 8/ 7/ 6/ 5/ 4 respectively.